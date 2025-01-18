Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,952,000 after acquiring an additional 918,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 790,974 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 630,768 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $63,056,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 435,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE CPT opened at $112.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.75.

View Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.