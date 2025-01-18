Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $113,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.70.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.91 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

