Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.