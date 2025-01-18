Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $59,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at $49,058,722.76. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.06.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.9 %

SNOW opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

