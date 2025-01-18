Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 0.07% of Assertio worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 285,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 431,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Assertio by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Assertio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.29 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather L. Mason bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,120. This trade represents a 35.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

