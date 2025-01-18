Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 861.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $866,978.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,190,706.88. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,973 shares of company stock valued at $53,986,862. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

