Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,446,000 after acquiring an additional 248,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,990,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

