Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSEARCA QQQU opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $53.75.
Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares Profile
