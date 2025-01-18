Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,045,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,546,000 after acquiring an additional 391,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

OTIS opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.