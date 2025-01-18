Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $37,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

