Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,892,000 after acquiring an additional 88,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after acquiring an additional 993,694 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,142,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $174.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

