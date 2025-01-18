Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,698,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,067.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.89.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,190.48. This trade represents a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $551.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.29 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

