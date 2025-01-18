Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
KBE opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
