Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

