Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 214.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 599,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 446,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 698,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

