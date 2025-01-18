Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $108,553,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

