Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Shopify by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $120.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.