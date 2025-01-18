Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 26,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 240.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4,721.8% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total transaction of $733,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,259. This trade represents a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,525 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,464. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $473.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

