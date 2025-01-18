Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,723,707. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

STLD opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

