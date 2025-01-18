Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 5,643 Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the third quarter worth $1,596,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 24.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of UGL opened at $100.51 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $107.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

