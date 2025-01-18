Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 9,234 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger bought 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

