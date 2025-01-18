Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $23.90 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

