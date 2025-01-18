Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $177.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.13 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

