Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $91.03 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

