Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

TDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

NYSE:TDW opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. Tidewater has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen purchased 41,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,016.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,046.34. This represents a 30.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tidewater by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 82,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

