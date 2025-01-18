Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 12,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 70,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Titan Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$35.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

