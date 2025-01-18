TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMC stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.49. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In related news, Director Andrew Hall sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $61,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,158.38. This represents a 26.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erika Ilves sold 217,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $240,979.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,968.70. This represents a 17.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,622 shares of company stock valued at $342,754. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

About TMC the metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,615 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

