Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$34.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$27.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.79 and a 1 year high of C$32.75.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.6254502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

