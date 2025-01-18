Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $124.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,086 shares of company stock worth $4,654,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

