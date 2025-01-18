TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading 2.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 28,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

