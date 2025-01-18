TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Up 0.5 %

TransUnion stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,916,758. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,951,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,199 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,008,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.