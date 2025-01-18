Tredegar Corporation Appoints Christine R. Vlahcevic to Board of DirectorsOn January 9, 2025, Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) announced a significant development in its leadership structure by appointing Christine R. Vlahcevic as a director of the Co

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tredegar’s 8K filing here.
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
