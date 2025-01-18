TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 95.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.