trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.
Read Our Latest Research Report on trivago
trivago Stock Performance
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than trivago
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.