trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Get trivago alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on trivago

trivago Stock Performance

About trivago

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. trivago has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.73.

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.