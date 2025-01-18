Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.59.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 144.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

