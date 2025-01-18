Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given New $440.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $385.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $406.86 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $422.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

