Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given New $440.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $385.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
