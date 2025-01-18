UBS Group Downgrades Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to Neutral

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $19.18.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.