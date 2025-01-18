UBS Group Downgrades Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to Neutral

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

