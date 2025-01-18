UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $9.50 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Quarry LP raised its stake in Newell Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $79,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

