UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Get Edison International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34. Edison International has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Edison International by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,835 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,418,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Edison International by 117.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 422,752 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 595.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 318,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,884,000 after buying an additional 272,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $18,484,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.