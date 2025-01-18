UBS Group Lowers Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target to $23.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Kenvue by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after buying an additional 18,283,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,374 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 75.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,886,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,392 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 538.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,341,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,019 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

