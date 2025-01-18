UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
UFP Technologies Stock Performance
UFPT opened at $265.04 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $152.43 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Insider Activity at UFP Technologies
In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,462.70. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
