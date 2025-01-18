UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

UniFirst Trading Down 2.7 %

UNF stock opened at $222.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $243.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.87.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.09. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 587 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $113,337.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,075. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total transaction of $1,814,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,968.30. The trade was a 35.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,294 shares of company stock worth $2,546,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

