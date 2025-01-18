Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $55.01 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

