US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Truist Financial

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. US Foods has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 332.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

