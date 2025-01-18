Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VAL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

VAL opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,040,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,365,000 after acquiring an additional 112,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,882,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,736,000 after acquiring an additional 66,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

