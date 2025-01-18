Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $80.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.