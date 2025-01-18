Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Define Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 653,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,587,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.