Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $46.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.39. Approximately 682,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,373,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 16,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,125,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 995,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

