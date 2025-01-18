Ventum Cap Mkts Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EXK Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE EXK opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $922.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

