Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Shares of VRNT opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,257.25. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Verint Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Verint Systems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.